Southeast Nebraska Farmer to Lead State Agriculture Department

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A farmer from southeast Nebraska has been named director of the Nebraska Agriculture Department.

The office of Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that 56-year-old Steve Wellman owns and operates a family farm near Syracuse. Wellman will be replacing Greg Ibach, who left the state post to become undersecretary of marketing and regulatory programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wellman has been involved with the Nebraska Soybean Association and has held leadership positions with the American Soybean Association. He has also served on agricultural advisory committees for Ricketts and President Donald Trump.