2018 Extreme Bulls Riding Challenge Contest rules

Official "Extreme Bulls Experience" Contest Rules

No purchase necessary.

Contest is void where prohibited.

Contest runs January 5 through 11:59PM on Sunday, January 14, 2018

Prizewinner will be notified by email and/or by telephone.

Contest Open to residents who are 21 years of age and older and who reside within the broadcast area of Channel 8 KLKN-TV/Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney market as determined by the Nielsen Company.

Prize: The Grand Prize- Eight(8) tickets to watch the Extreme Bulls competition on Friday, January 19, 2018 at the Lancaster Events Center.

Prize winner will be notified by email. Winner must pick up prize before January 19 at 5PM or forfeit prize. Forfeited prizes will not be awarded to any other contest entrant.

Prize Value $200

Here's How to Enter: Access the official online entry form on www.klkntv.com. To be eligible for the drawing, just fill out the official online entry form and click submit.. All entries must include: Name, address, day and night telephone number. Entrants must register with klkntv.com to access the contest form. There is no charge to sign up.

Deadline for entries: Entries must be submitted by 11:59PM on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

Random Drawing: All entries will be placed in a random drawing. One entry will be chosen from all the qualifying entries. . The random drawing will be held on January 15th. Representatives of KLKN-TV will select the winning entry form from the entries received.

Odds of winning: Odds depend upon the number of entries received. For example, if 100 entries are received, then each entrant has a one in one-hundred chance of winning, or one percent.

Eligibility: All entrants must live in the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area or in the Lincoln, Hastings & Kearney, Nebraska DMA as defined by Nielsen. Employees, members of employees immediate family, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, as well as associated advertising, promotional agencies and competing media are not eligible to participate.

Only one entry per unique email address will be allowed for entrance into the contest drawing.

The prize has no cash value and cannot be exchanged.

Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be considered consent of having your name, likeness, and voice used (without further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes. All winners, by acceptance of prize, agree to release all sponsors, employees, and affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, or use of any prize. All taxes, assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable.

All decisions by Channel 8 KLKN-TV management are final.

Prize will not be awarded if the event is canceled for any reason.