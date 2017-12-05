North Platte man pleads no contest in 2nd child abuse case

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP)

A North Platte man accused of child abuse in 2009 has pleaded no contest to child abuse in a new case.

Court records say 32-year-old James Coleman Jr. entered pleas Monday to one felony count of child abuse causing serious injury and one misdemeanor count of child abuse. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

The new case began June 4, when hospital doctors told police about fractured ribs and a skull fracture they found on Coleman's 2-month-old baby. Police later learned that another of Coleman's children had been taken to an emergency room or a family doctor numerous times as an infant, which had then concerned the physicians.

Court records say Coleman was charged with intentional child abuse causing injury in 2009. He later served a year of probation.