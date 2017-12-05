Frost named Eddie Robinson award finalist, AFCA Regional Coach of the Year

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost has been named one of eight finalists for the 2017 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. Frost was honored for his work this season at UCF, where he guided the Knights to the only undefeated season in the FBS ranks, just two seasons after inheriting a winless team.

In addition to Frost the group of finalists also includes Bill Clark (UAB), Lane Kiffin (Florida Atlantic), Jeff Monken (Army), Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Dabo Swinney (Clemson) and Jeff Tedford (Fresno State).

Frost’s UCF team will enter the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1 with a 12-0 record, following a double-overtime victory over Memphis last Saturday in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game. Frost was introduced as Nebraska’s head coach on Sunday in Lincoln, and on Monday he announced that seven assistant coaches from the UCF staff will be joining his coaching staff at Nebraska.

The winner of the 2017 Eddie Robinson Award will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 14 and the official presentation of the award will be held on Jan. 6, 2018, in Atlanta during a reception in conjunction with the College Football Playoff National Championship. The FWAA has presented a coaching award since the 1957 season, and the award is now named after the late Robinson, a coaching legend at Grambling State for 55 seasons.

Frost was also honored on Tuesday as one of five American Football Coaches Association Regional Coach of the Year winners. Frost was the Region 1 AFCA Coach of the Year, joining other FBS division winners in Smart (Region 2), Paul Chyst, Wisconsin (Region 3), Matt Campbell, Iowa State (Region 4) and Tedford (Region 5). The AFCA will announce the 2017 National Coaches of the Year on Tuesday, Jan. 9.