41 pounds of marijuana seized on I-80

The Nebraska State Patrol seized 41-pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop along I-80 near North Platte Monday.

NSP said the three individuals, all from Connecticut, were traveling 103 miles per hour near in a Nissan Altima. When troopers pulled them over, they detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle.

Upon searching the car, troopers found 28 pounds of edible marijuana products, along with three pounds of hash oil butter and 31 grams of marijuana.

Rodney Edwards, 24, Destiny Eason, 22, and Justice Santiago, 21, were arrested for possession with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp. All three have been lodged in the Lincoln County Jail.