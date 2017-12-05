Investigators search for evidence in Sydney Loofe Case

Investigators were lead to the area by an analysis of a digital footprint.More >>
Multiple agencies have been on the scene since yesterday when Sydney Loofe's body was discovered.More >>
Sydney Loofe's alma mater is looking to help her family.More >>
The parents of a woman whose heart saved a life got to hear that heart beat.More >>
Last week Keith Pytlik discovered a package had been stolen after looking at his surveillance tape.More >>
The 2018 Channel 8 Weather Calendar is here! You can pick your FREE COPY at the following sponsor locations in Lincoln:More >>
The two persons of interest in the disappearance of Sydney Loofe are back in Nebraska.More >>
The Nebraska State Patrol seized 41-pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop along I-80 near North Platte Monday.More >>
For more than 20 years, LPS's TeamMates Mentoring Program has provided students with role models they can look up to.More >>
Chilly & blustery with a few flurries possible...More >>
