Investigators search for evidence in Sydney Loofe Case

Multiple agencies have been on the scene since yesterday when Sydney Loofe's body was discovered. They are combing a vast area.

"This is very large area we want to just make sure they are doing everything that they can to look through any possible evidence that might be in the area and that's what they're looking at now," said FBI public information officer Houston Pullen.

The FBI, Clay County Sheriff, and Nebraska State Patrol are still searching through large areas of corn fields for evidence pertaining to Loofe. Miles of county roads are shut down in rural Clay County just outside Clay Center. They anticipate to search for awhile.

"We're going to be busy for a little while working on it and like I said just to make sure we have everything we need to thoroughly process this," Pullen said.

Officials would not say what they were looking for, but a helicopter was in the air looking for quite some time.

Investigators are not sure how long they will be out at the scene. The FBI is still asking anyone with information about Sydney Loofe to call 402–493–8688, and select option one.