Register for a chance to be a Junior Globetrotter 2018

The Harlem Globetrotters, known for their one-of-a-kind family entertainment, will bring their 2018 World Tour to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, February 2 at 7 p.m. to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals. Read how you can register to enter for a chance to have your child sit on the Globetrotter bench during the game and a prize package worth $556. There will also be four second place prizes awarded.

Junior Globetrotter Official Rules



No purchase necessary.

Contest is void where prohibited.

Must be 18 yrs or older to enter.

Parents and/or guardians can enter one child between the ages 6-12 years old.

Only one entry per unique email address.



Contest entry period- January 8-28, 2018



Here's How to Enter: Fill out the official online entry form to enter a child's name between the age of 6 and 12 years old. All entries must include: child's first name, and age, entrant's name, address, age, day telephone number and night telephone number. Completed entries must be received by noon on March 26, 2017

PRIZE

(1)Grand Prize: The Grand Prize winner will receive 4 vouchers to exchange for VIP tickets to the the game on February 2 at 7PM at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, two (2)Harlem Globetrotter T Shirts, two (2) autographed Globetrotter basketballs, and four passes for a meet and greet before the game. Winner will also be the Junior Globetrotter and sit on the bench with a family member or friend during the game. Those sitting on the bench as part of this prize must have a ticket to gain entrance to the venue. Vouchers must be exchanged for tickets at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office.

Value of the Grand Prize: $556..



(4)Second Place Prizes of a Family Four Pack: The family four-pack consists of four vouchers to exchange for tickets to see the game on February 2 at 7PM at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Vouchers must be exchanged for tickets at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office.

Value of the Second Place Prize: $244



Random Drawing: The Grand Prize winner will be determined by a random drawing on January 29. Four more names will be drawn to win a second place prize. A representative appointed by Channel 8 KLKN-TV will select the winning entries. Winners will be notified by email.



Odds of Winning: The odds of winning one of the prizes depend upon the number of entrants. If there are 200 entrants, then the Grand Prize winner has a one in 200 chance of winning. Second Prize winners have a one in 50 chance of winning based upon 200 entries.



Winners will be required to present a valid identification to claim the prize at Channel 8 KLKN-TV. Prize must be picked up before 5PM on February 1.



Eligibility: Employees, members of employees immediate family, agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies and members of competing media are not eligible to participate. Acceptance of the prize(s) shall be considered consent of having your name, likeness, and voice used (without further compensation) for advertising and promotional purposes. Entrants must reside within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV viewing area and/or Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney DMA as determined by Nielsen.



Late entries will not be accepted, nor will you be entered if your entry is lost, illegible, incomplete, misaddressed, or otherwise misdirected. Entries become the property of the sponsors and are non returnable. All entries received during the promotional period are eligible for random drawing and prizes awarded.



Limitations: All taxes, assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable and non-transferable and have no cash value. Channel 8 KLKN-TV nor the Pinnacle Bank Arena is responsible for substituting the prize if the event is canceled for any reason.



All winners, by acceptance of prize, agree to release all sponsors, employees, and affiliates from any and all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages, or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, entry for, or use of any prize.

Prize is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed or exchanged for cash.