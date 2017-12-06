Five Stars named To USHL/NHL top prospects game

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Lincoln Stars

LINCOLN, Neb. - Five Lincoln Stars players will represent Team West at the 2018 USHL/NHL Top Prospect Game on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at the Viaero Center in Kearney, Neb., including forwards Paul Cotter, Philippe Lapointe and Devlin McCabe as well as defensemen Christian and Cole Krygier.

The selection process for players was completed in cooperation with NHL general managers and scouts, NHL Central Scouting and USHL general managers. All five Stars players are eligible for the 2018 NHL Draft. The Stars are the only USHL team with five player selections.

“Paul, Devlin, Philippe, Cole and Christian have worked extremely hard to earn this honor,” said Stars GM Jon Hull. “It’s great to see them recognized by the NHL. I know they will make the best of this opportunity.”

Cotter, 18, was listed as a C-rated skater in the NHL Central Scouting Players To Watch List and tallied 10 points (seven goals, three assists) through 15 games this season while tied for sixth in USHL rookie scoring. The Western Michigan University commit was recently selected to the U.S. Junior Select Team by USA Hockey for the 2017 World Junior A Challenge later this month. The Canton, Mich. product also participated in the CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game (AAPG) in September.

Christian Krygier, 17, earned a B-rating in the NHL Central Scouting Players To Watch List and reached six points (two goals, four assists) with a plus-seven rating through 64 career USHL games. The Novi, Mich. native was also selected to the 2017 World Junior A Challenge by USA Hockey and participated in the AAPG. Prior to this season, the University of Wisconsin commit represented USA Hockey at the 2016 U17 Five Nations Cup and the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup.

Cole Krygier, 17, also picked up a B-rating in the NHL Central Scouting Players To Watch List and added 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and a plus-14 rating through 51 career USHL games. The University of Wisconsin commit participated in the AAPG in September with three other Stars players. The Novi, Mich. native also played with USA Hockey at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in July.

Lapointe, 17, received a C-rating in the NHL Central Scouting Players To Watch List and totaled three assists through 14 games with the Stars. The University of Michigan commit played with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) at the 2017 U18 Five Nations Cup in November. The Hinsdale, Ill. native also appeared with USA Hockey at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in August, recording two points (one goal, one assist) following 59 points (15 goals, 44 assists) through 56 games with Shattuck-St. Mary’s School last season.

McCabe, 17, tallied 11 points (five goals, six assists) through 15 games this season with the Stars while sitting fifth in USHL rookie scoring and leads the Stars in power play goals (three). The University of Minnesota Duluth commit compiled 184 points (65 goals, 19 assists) through 117 career games with St. Paul Academy including 60 points during his senior season. The North Oaks, Minn. product participated in the Boys Select Player Development Camp in each of the last two seasons.

The two-day event begins on Monday, Jan. 8 with on-ice testing provided by HockeyTech and off-ice measurements conducted by NHL Central Scouting followed by the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

