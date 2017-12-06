Weber Leads Academic All-Big Ten Honorees

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

The Big Ten Conference announced its fall Academic All-Big Ten honorees on Wednesday, including 42 members of the Husker football team.

The 42 football student-athletes named to the Academic All-Big Ten team included senior linebacker Chris Weber who made his fourth appearance on the list. Weber is just the 11th Husker football student-athlete to be a four-time academic all-conference selection.

Senior fullback Harrison Jordan was a three-time honoree, while seven other Huskers made the Academic All-Big Ten team for the second time. The two-time honorees included Mohamed Barry, Michael Decker, Jerald Foster, Tyler Hoppes, Joshua Kalu, Gabe Rahn and Mick Stoltenberg.

To be eligible for an Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be in at least their second academic year at their institution and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

The 42 football student-athletes were among a group of 85 Nebraska student-athletes earning Fall Academic All-Big Ten honors in their respective sports. The honorees included 15 members of the women’s soccer program, eight volleyball student-athletes, nine members of the men’s cross country team and 11 from the women’s cross country squad.

Football Academic All-Big Ten Selections

Fyn Anderson, Finance

Mohamed Barry, Ethnic Studies (2x Honoree)

Dicaprio Bootle, Business Administration

Ty Chaffin, Mathematics Education

Brett Classen, Nutrition Science

Thomas Connely, Business Administration

Zack Darlington, Communication Studies

Michael Decker, Political Science (2x Honoree)

JoJo Domann, Advertising and Public Relations

Erik Evans, Marketing

Matt Farniok, Criminolgy and Criminal Justice

Jerald Foster, Construction Management (2x Honoree)

Tanner Hass, Marketing

Branden Hohenstein, Construction Management

Todd Honas, Communication Studies

Tyler Hoppes, Sociology (2x Honoree)

Matt Jarzynka, Agribusiness

Grant Jordan, Child, Youth and Family Sciences

Harrison Jordan, Management (3x Honoree)

Spencer Jordan, Child, Youth and Family Sciences

Joshua Kalu, Child, Youth and Family Sciences (2x Honoree)

Bo Kitrell, Civil Engineering

Jake Kitten, Mathematics Education

Sean Lambert, Business Administration

Joel Lopez, Child, Youth and Family Sciences

Wyatt Mazour, Nutrition, Exercise and Health Science

Collin Miler, Criminology & Criminal Justice

Gabe Rahn, Nutrition, Exercise and Health Science (2x Honoree)

John Raridon, Business Administration

Johnny Richard, Nutrition/Community Health & Wellness

Brandon Robbins, International Business/Marketing

Austin Rose, Criminology and Criminal Justice

Matt Snyder, Finance

Ben Stille, Nutrition, Exercise & Health Science

Jack Stoll, Marketing

Mick Stoltenberg, Management (2x Honoree)

Eli Sullivan, Mechanical Engineering

Chris Weber, Nutrition Science (4x Honoree)

Jacob Weinmaster, Nutrition, Exercise & Health Science

Keyan Williams, Criminology & Criminal Justice

Boe Wilson, Criminology & Criminal Justice

Conor Young, Accounting