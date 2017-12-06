Weber Leads Academic All-Big Ten Honorees

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: NU Media Relations
The Big Ten Conference announced its fall Academic All-Big Ten honorees on Wednesday, including 42 members of the Husker football team.
The 42 football student-athletes named to the Academic All-Big Ten team included senior linebacker Chris Weber who made his fourth appearance on the list. Weber is just the 11th Husker football student-athlete to be a four-time academic all-conference selection.
Senior fullback Harrison Jordan was a three-time honoree, while seven other Huskers made the Academic All-Big Ten team for the second time. The two-time honorees included Mohamed Barry, Michael Decker, Jerald Foster, Tyler Hoppes, Joshua Kalu, Gabe Rahn and Mick Stoltenberg.
To be eligible for an Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be in at least their second academic year at their institution and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
The 42 football student-athletes were among a group of 85 Nebraska student-athletes earning Fall Academic All-Big Ten honors in their respective sports. The honorees included 15 members of the women’s soccer program, eight volleyball student-athletes, nine members of the men’s cross country team and 11 from the women’s cross country squad.
Football Academic All-Big Ten Selections
Fyn Anderson, Finance
Mohamed Barry, Ethnic Studies (2x Honoree)
Dicaprio Bootle, Business Administration
Ty Chaffin, Mathematics Education
Brett Classen, Nutrition Science
Thomas Connely, Business Administration
Zack Darlington, Communication Studies
Michael Decker, Political Science (2x Honoree)
JoJo Domann, Advertising and Public Relations
Erik Evans, Marketing
Matt Farniok, Criminolgy and Criminal Justice
Jerald Foster, Construction Management (2x Honoree)
Tanner Hass, Marketing
Branden Hohenstein, Construction Management
Todd Honas, Communication Studies
Tyler Hoppes, Sociology (2x Honoree)
Matt Jarzynka, Agribusiness
Grant Jordan, Child, Youth and Family Sciences
Harrison Jordan, Management (3x Honoree)
Spencer Jordan, Child, Youth and Family Sciences
Joshua Kalu, Child, Youth and Family Sciences (2x Honoree)
Bo Kitrell, Civil Engineering
Jake Kitten, Mathematics Education
Sean Lambert, Business Administration
Joel Lopez, Child, Youth and Family Sciences
Wyatt Mazour, Nutrition, Exercise and Health Science
Collin Miler, Criminology & Criminal Justice
Gabe Rahn, Nutrition, Exercise and Health Science (2x Honoree)
John Raridon, Business Administration
Johnny Richard, Nutrition/Community Health & Wellness
Brandon Robbins, International Business/Marketing
Austin Rose, Criminology and Criminal Justice
Matt Snyder, Finance
Ben Stille, Nutrition, Exercise & Health Science
Jack Stoll, Marketing
Mick Stoltenberg, Management (2x Honoree)
Eli Sullivan, Mechanical Engineering
Chris Weber, Nutrition Science (4x Honoree)
Jacob Weinmaster, Nutrition, Exercise & Health Science
Keyan Williams, Criminology & Criminal Justice
Boe Wilson, Criminology & Criminal Justice
Conor Young, Accounting
