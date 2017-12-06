Icy roadway blamed for western Nebraska crash death

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say an icy road led to the crash death of an Alliance woman in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 385, about 11 miles north of Alliance.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 35-year-old Lisa Penaluna lost control of her northbound car and collided with a southbound semitrailer driven by Gary Chestnut, who lives in Kansas.

The patrol says Penaluna died of her injuries and says Chestnut suffered minor injuries.