Effort to make Lincoln greener advances to next step

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A final plan to make Lincoln more environmentally friendly was presented by the mayor today.

"Community wants to continue to push for a cleaner and greener Lincoln,” Mayor Chris Buetler said.

It focuses on making new policies for five different areas– energy, water, land use, transportation and waste.

There are 13 total actions the city wants to take- including a new recycling program, improving energy efficiency in buildings and homes across the city and reducing non-renewable fuel use.

A lot of these come from ideas suggested by Lincoln residents themselves,” said Buetler.

"The citizen recommended changes to the environmental action plan demonstrate both a thoughtful, practical response to climate change as well as a proactive approach to stewarding the natural resources we have been entrusted with in our lifetime,” City Councilwoman Leirion Gaylor Baird said

The plan will go to city council for a vote on December 19, the public is encouraged to share their opinions there as well.