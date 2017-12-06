Driver dies in Omaha Interstate 80 crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Driver dies in Omaha Interstate 80 crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a 31-year-old driver has died in a crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
        The accident occurred around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday on the east side of the city. The Omaha Police Department says an eastbound sport utility vehicle drifted into another lane and then, when the driver overcorrected, slid across two lanes and struck a parked semitrailer in a construction zone.
        Police say the driver died later at an Omaha hospital. He's been identified as Tyrone Santos Morales, who lived in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.

