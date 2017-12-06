University of Nebraska officials address campus climate

After two days, investigators left the area where Sydney Loofe's body was found.More >>
Investigators were lead to the area by an analysis of a digital footprint.
Authorities say a 31-year-old driver has died in a crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
The two persons of interest in the disappearance of Sydney Loofe are back in Nebraska.
Lancaster County Deputies found an unlikely suspect in possession of a drug.
Authorities say a southeastern Nebraska man has died in a single-vehicle crash.
Law enforcement are continue to search rural Clay County in the Sydney Loofe case.
The Nebraska State Patrol seized 41-pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop along I-80 near North Platte Monday.
Sydney Loofe's alma mater is looking to help her family.
