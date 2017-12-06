Man killed in rural Fillmore County, single-vehicle crash

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News The Center for People in Need gives out food twice a week, every week. And twice a week, every week, Richard Crouse is there. He’s done it for years, just because he likes what the Center is all about. "If you're in need this is the place to be,” Crouse said. “They don't turn their backs. Black, white, green, whatever– we're all the same people and if you're hungry you're going to get something ...

