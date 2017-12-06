Man killed in rural Fillmore County, single-vehicle crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man killed in rural Fillmore County, single-vehicle crash Lincoln News

Man killed in rural Fillmore County, single-vehicle crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

GENEVA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a southeastern Nebraska man has died in a single-vehicle crash.
        The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office responded Monday night to a report of a crash on a rural road south of Highway 41.
        Arriving deputies found 65-year-old Michael Kempf, of Shickley, unresponsive on the ground. He was taken to the Fillmore County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
        Investigators say they believe Kempf was traveling south on the road when his pickup truck drifted into a ditch. Investigators say Kempf over-corrected, causing the pickup to roll and throwing Kempf from the truck. Investigators say Kempf was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.