Grand jury finds charges warranted against ex-Omaha officers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

A grand jury has concluded that criminal charges are warranted against two former Omaha police officers in the June stun gun-related death of a mentally ill man.

The Douglas County grand jury also made several recommendations in its conclusion Tuesday, suggesting that an Omaha police sergeant's failure to seek to have 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels committed to a mental health facility.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine in July announced charges against former officers Scotty Payne and Ryan McClarty, separate from the grand jury process.

Police video shows Payne using a stun gun repeatedly on Bearheels, and McClarty is seen punching Bearheels outside an Omaha convenience store. Some of the blows came after Bearheels was on the ground and not resisting.

Payne has been charged with felony assault. McClarty is charged with misdemeanor assault.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury probe when someone dies in police custody.