Pearl harbor survivors remembered - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Pearl harbor survivors remembered Lincoln News

Pearl harbor survivors remembered

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Governor Ricketts honored pearl harbor survivors from Nebraska with a special proclamation Wednesday morning.

The governor declared tomorrow pearl harbor remembrance day.

Three of the four living survivors from the state were there for the announcement

While the three men opted not talk, they received a standing ovation for their service.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.