Search continues in Sydney Loofe case

Law enforcement are continue to search rural Clay County in the Sydney Loofe case.

There are no autopsy results and still no arrests have been made.

Investigators expanded their search area on Tuesday around where they found Sydney's body. The FBI said they're combing through a large area of corn fields to get whatever evidence they can to piece together what happened to her.

"Especially when there's a digital footprint, we're looking at those types of things to really make sure we're capturing that entire area," said FBI Public Information Officer Huston Pullen. "Because as great as technology is, there's still things that we're going to be looking at to kind of get into that area to see what's going on. "

Sydney's body was found 90 miles west of Lincoln, near Clay Center. She was last heard from on November 15th.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said there is evidence of foul play.

There are two persons of interest in custody on unrelated charges and they have not been charged in this case.

"The partners believe that there isn't any ongoing risk to the safety of the public based on this investigation," Bliemeister said in a press conference Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there will be a candlelight vigil for Sydney at the Sunken Gardens at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers say they want to give people in Sydney's life a place to grieve and share memories, while also showing the Loofe family how many lives Sydney touched.