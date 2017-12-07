LFR Battles Two House Fires

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled two house fires in less than 5 hours. The first fire happened at a home near 15th and A St just after 4:00 p.m. There was heavy smoke coming out of the first floor when firefighters arrived. The family and their pets were able to get out safely.

The second fire happened minutes after 9:30 last night in a home near 12th and Court. The home owners said they could smell smoke. LFR arrived shortly after and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the basement. It took firefighters 25 minutes to control the blaze. Thankfully the two people inside the home are not injured. The amount of damage done to the home has not yet been released.

Fire investigators are determining the cause of both fires.

