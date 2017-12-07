LFR Battles Two House Fires

After two days, investigators left the area where Sydney Loofe's body was found.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Fire crews have had a busy few hours here in Lincoln. Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled two house fires in less than 5 hours. The first fire happened at a home near 15th and A St just after 4:00 p.m. There was heavy smoke coming out of the first floor when firefighters arrived. The family and their pets were able to get out safely. The second fire happened minutes after 9:30 last night in a home near 12th and Court.
Law enforcement are continue to search rural Clay County in the Sydney Loofe case.
Investigators were lead to the area by an analysis of a digital footprint.
Authorities say a southeastern Nebraska man has died in a single-vehicle crash.
Authorities say a 31-year-old driver has died in a crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
Lancaster County Deputies found an unlikely suspect in possession of a drug.
The two persons of interest in the disappearance of Sydney Loofe are back in Nebraska.
Authorities say two men were arrested after six bags of marijuana were found in the minivan they were traveling in on Interstate 80 in southeast Nebraska.
