Franken resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, once a rising star in Democratic Party, is resigning amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Franken was under intense pressure to step down as allegations of sexual misconduct have mounted, with at least eight women accusing him of acting inappropriately.

The Minnesota senator's support among fellow Democrats crumbled on Wednesday after a woman accused Franken of trying to forcibly kiss her in 2006. Hours later another woman said Franken inappropriately squeezed "a handful of flesh" on her waist while posing for a photo with her in 2009.

Franken said he is stepping down for the people of Minnesota because he wouldn't be able to do his job effectively and battle an ethics investigation in Congress.