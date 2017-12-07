Memorial services scheduled for Sydney Loofe - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Memorial services scheduled for Sydney Loofe

Posted:

POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

A memorial service for Sydney Loofe has been scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. Loofe was a Neligh native and her parents still live there.  A visitation will be held Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran as well.    

Additionally, there will be a candlelight vigil for Loofe at the Sunken Gardens in Lincoln at 5 p.m. on Saturday. 

Loofe was the subject of a three week search after she disappeared following a Tinder date.  Remains believed to be those of Loofe were found Monday afternoon in a Clay County, Nebraska field.  Authorities haven't released autopsy results to say how she died and no on has been arrested in connection to her death.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.