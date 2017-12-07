Memorial services scheduled for Sydney Loofe

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A memorial service for Sydney Loofe has been scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. Loofe was a Neligh native and her parents still live there. A visitation will be held Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran as well.

Additionally, there will be a candlelight vigil for Loofe at the Sunken Gardens in Lincoln at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Loofe was the subject of a three week search after she disappeared following a Tinder date. Remains believed to be those of Loofe were found Monday afternoon in a Clay County, Nebraska field. Authorities haven't released autopsy results to say how she died and no on has been arrested in connection to her death.