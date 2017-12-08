Chris Young coming to Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Following his induction into the Grand Ole Opry and the release of his acclaimed seventh album, Losing Sleep, 2017 has undoubtedly been a career-defining year for Chris Young.

For 2018 the 32-year old neo-traditionalist will be launching "Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour with special guests Kane Brown and Morgan Evans.

The tour will visit Lincoln on Saturday, May 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tickets are now on sale at pinnaclebank.arenalincoln.com