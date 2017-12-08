EIE: Funsize Physics offers grad students physics education - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Excellence in Education

EIE: Funsize Physics offers grad students physics education

Posted: Updated:

.Some graduate students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are finding a new way to learn about physics.

"We want to introduce people, who are interested in science but not necessarily scientists, to discoveries that physicists are making," said Dr. Shireen Adenwalla, a UNL Physics Professor.

A seminar called Funsize Physics is a new program offered to University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate students, it was started by the National Science Foundation and spearheaded by Dr. Adenwalla.

The goal is to increase public awareness of discoveries in the field of physics.

"I think beauty wonder and potential, those three words capture what it is we're trying to evoke, so we're not just trying to convey the scientific detail, says Joclyn Bosley of UNL.

They have a website that features research posts submitted by leading physicists across the country and then used by teachers in the classroom.

It's aim is to get more people interested in science.


  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nebraska National Guardsman driving to South Carolina for his dogs

    Nebraska National Guardsman driving to South Carolina for his dogs

    Hurricanes Irma and Maria hit the Virgin Islands with a one–two punch in October.

    More >>

    Hurricanes Irma and Maria hit the Virgin Islands with a one–two punch in October.

    More >>

  • Net Neutrality protest in Lincoln

    Net Neutrality protest in Lincoln

    People in Lincoln and across the country are protesting some possible changes to Internet policy. It's very apparent to us that Verizon is in it for the money they can make out of it without the considerations from the negative affect it will have on everyone else, said Kevin North, a protester. Protesters gathered outside of a Verizon store in Lincoln, the company is in favor of doing away with Net Neutrality, if eliminated there would be restrictions on free websites.  Prote...More >>
    People in Lincoln and across the country are protesting some possible changes to Internet policy. It's very apparent to us that Verizon is in it for the money they can make out of it without the considerations from the negative affect it will have on everyone else, said Kevin North, a protester. Protesters gathered outside of a Verizon store in Lincoln, the company is in favor of doing away with Net Neutrality, if eliminated there would be restrictions on free websites.  Prote...More >>

  • Fans cheer on volleyball team in the Sweet Sixteen

    Fans cheer on volleyball team in the Sweet Sixteen

    Even though the Husker volleyball team was playing miles away, devoted fans still cheered them on from the Capitol City.

    More >>

    Even though the Husker volleyball team was playing miles away, devoted fans still cheered them on from the Capitol City.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.