Magic Moment: Preschool teacher awarded - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Channel 8 partnered with Union Bank

Magic Moment: Preschool teacher awarded

Posted: Updated:

A special moment for a Lincoln woman and her family.

"I am grateful and glad for this recognition," said Miatta George.

Union Bank and Channel 8 teamed up to award Miatta George and her children.

They received winter gear, cooking appliance, and a yearly membership to the zoo and YMCA.

She works with preschool kids at Good Shepard Presbyterian Church, where we're told the kids and their parents adore her.

"Her influence on my kids has been very strong, they all bond with her really quickly, connect with her fast," said Ashley Hustad, who's child goes to Good Shepard Preschool.

Union Bank says George's efforts inside the classroom, contributions to the community and attitude every day made her a standout candidate.

We'll continue to recognize those who go above and beyond for the next few weeks.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nebraska National Guardsman driving to South Carolina for his dogs

    Nebraska National Guardsman driving to South Carolina for his dogs

    Hurricanes Irma and Maria hit the Virgin Islands with a one–two punch in October.

    More >>

    Hurricanes Irma and Maria hit the Virgin Islands with a one–two punch in October.

    More >>

  • Net Neutrality protest in Lincoln

    Net Neutrality protest in Lincoln

    People in Lincoln and across the country are protesting some possible changes to Internet policy. It's very apparent to us that Verizon is in it for the money they can make out of it without the considerations from the negative affect it will have on everyone else, said Kevin North, a protester. Protesters gathered outside of a Verizon store in Lincoln, the company is in favor of doing away with Net Neutrality, if eliminated there would be restrictions on free websites.  Prote...More >>
    People in Lincoln and across the country are protesting some possible changes to Internet policy. It's very apparent to us that Verizon is in it for the money they can make out of it without the considerations from the negative affect it will have on everyone else, said Kevin North, a protester. Protesters gathered outside of a Verizon store in Lincoln, the company is in favor of doing away with Net Neutrality, if eliminated there would be restrictions on free websites.  Prote...More >>

  • Fans cheer on volleyball team in the Sweet Sixteen

    Fans cheer on volleyball team in the Sweet Sixteen

    Even though the Husker volleyball team was playing miles away, devoted fans still cheered them on from the Capitol City.

    More >>

    Even though the Husker volleyball team was playing miles away, devoted fans still cheered them on from the Capitol City.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.