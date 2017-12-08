Magic Moment: Preschool teacher awarded

A special moment for a Lincoln woman and her family.

"I am grateful and glad for this recognition," said Miatta George.

Union Bank and Channel 8 teamed up to award Miatta George and her children.

They received winter gear, cooking appliance, and a yearly membership to the zoo and YMCA.

She works with preschool kids at Good Shepard Presbyterian Church, where we're told the kids and their parents adore her.

"Her influence on my kids has been very strong, they all bond with her really quickly, connect with her fast," said Ashley Hustad, who's child goes to Good Shepard Preschool.

Union Bank says George's efforts inside the classroom, contributions to the community and attitude every day made her a standout candidate.

We'll continue to recognize those who go above and beyond for the next few weeks.

