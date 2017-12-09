Jewelry Store Burglarized - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Jewelry Store Burglarized

Michael Tish Jewelers at 53rd and O Street was burglarized early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene around 4AM when the stores alarm went off. They arrived to find a shattered front window and approximately eighty watches stolen.

Police say the watches are valued at $35,000 and there is $600 in damage to the store.

The burglary is still under investigation, but anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln Police or Crimestoppers at (402) 475-3600

