Jewelry Store Robbed

        Michael Tish Jewelers at 53rd and O street was robbed early Saturday morning.

        Police were called to the scene around 4AM when the stores burglar alarm went off. They arrived to find a shattered front window and approximately seventy watches stolen.

        The robbery is still under investigation, but anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln Police. 

