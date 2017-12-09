Omaha stabbing sentencing - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Joshua Johnson sentenced to 35 to 45 years in prison

Omaha stabbing sentencing

Posted: Updated:

A 23-year-old from Omaha will spend 35 to 45 years in prison for brutally stabbing a former roommate.

Authorities say Joshua Johnson's actions caused the victim William Lyons to lose use of his right hand.

They say he was stabbed 42 times while at an apartment parking lot.

