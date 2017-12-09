Conagra plans redevelopment

Updated: Saturday, December 9 2017 3:52 PM EST 2017-12-09 20:52:13 GMT Pharmaceutical companies are suing to block a new California law that would require them to give advance notice for big price increases. More >> Pharmaceutical companies are suing to block a new California law that would require them to give advance notice for big price increases. More >> Updated: Saturday, December 9 2017 3:34 AM EST 2017-12-09 08:34:48 GMT New research suggests that a blood test five years after breast cancer treatment may help identify some women who are more likely to relapse, long before a lump or other signs appear. More >> New research suggests that a blood test five years after breast cancer treatment may help identify some women who are more likely to relapse, long before a lump or other signs appear. More >> Updated: Friday, December 8 2017 8:54 PM EST 2017-12-09 01:54:39 GMT AP Exclusive: People on Medicaid have worse health, but a new survey finds they're invested in improving. More >> AP Exclusive: People on Medicaid have worse health, but a new survey finds they're invested in improving. More >> Updated: Friday, December 8 2017 8:54 PM EST 2017-12-09 01:54:36 GMT U.S. health officials are starting a huge study to tell if newer, sometimes pricier 3-D mammograms really improve screening for breast cancer. More >> U.S. health officials are starting a huge study to tell if newer, sometimes pricier 3-D mammograms really improve screening for breast cancer. More >> Updated: Friday, December 8 2017 8:54 PM EST 2017-12-09 01:54:35 GMT Uganda controls deadly Marburg fever outbreak, World Health Organization says. More >> Uganda controls deadly Marburg fever outbreak, World Health Organization says. More >> Updated: Friday, December 8 2017 8:54 PM EST 2017-12-09 01:54:32 GMT Health officials say flu season is underway; illnesses widespread in 7 states. More >> Health officials say flu season is underway; illnesses widespread in 7 states. More >> Updated: Friday, December 8 2017 8:54 PM EST 2017-12-09 01:54:31 GMT The Philippine health chief says the government will demand a refund of $69.5 million from vaccine maker Sanofi Pasteur and look at possible legal action after a study showed its dengue vaccine could expose some... More >> The Philippine health chief says the government will demand a refund of $69.5 million from vaccine maker Sanofi Pasteur and look at possible legal action after a study showed its dengue vaccine could expose some people to severe illness. More >> Updated: Friday, December 8 2017 8:54 PM EST 2017-12-09 01:54:30 GMT Russian authorities have denied that a radioactivity spike in Europe resulted from a nuclear fuel plant leak in the Urals, saying their probe has found no release of radioactivity there. More >> Russian authorities have denied that a radioactivity spike in Europe resulted from a nuclear fuel plant leak in the Urals, saying their probe has found no release of radioactivity there. More >> Updated: Friday, December 8 2017 4:16 PM EST 2017-12-08 21:16:40 GMT Ohio is set to name recipients of up to $12 million in competitive grants aimed at supporting scientific breakthroughs to solve the national opioid crisis. More >> Ohio is set to name recipients of up to $12 million in competitive grants aimed at supporting scientific breakthroughs to solve the national opioid crisis. More >> Updated: Friday, December 8 2017 2:25 PM EST 2017-12-08 19:25:12 GMT Pennsylvania gas station testing whether blue lights in bathrooms can discourage drug use by making it difficult for people to see their veins. More >> Pennsylvania gas station testing whether blue lights in bathrooms can discourage drug use by making it difficult for people to see their veins. More >>