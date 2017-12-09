Nebraska Prep Basketball scores 12-9-17

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
Amherst 67, Alma 46
Arcadia-Loup City 66, Central Valley 39
Archbishop Bergan 63, Aquinas 41
Aurora 71, Central City 48
Battle Creek 49, Norfolk Catholic 45
Bayard 58, Creek Valley 42
Bellevue West 75, Lincoln Southeast 45
Bennington 44, Omaha Gross Catholic 42
Bridgeport 57, Sutherland 50
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Lawrence-Nelson 23
Centennial 39, Tri County 29
Columbus 69, Hastings 56
Cozad 62, Valentine 50
CWC 60, Elkhorn Valley 38
Douglas, S.D. 76, Alliance 43
Elkhorn 69, Boys Town 65
Elkhorn Mount Michael 45, Beatrice 35
Elm Creek 43, Ansley-Litchfield 30
Elmwood-Murdock 41, Auburn 40
Fairbury 46, Thayer Central 33
Freeman 58, Conestoga 19
Friend 48, Sandy Creek 33
Grand Island 72, Omaha Benson 49
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Blue Hill 31
Heartland 62, Hampton 46
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 63, Shelby/Rising City 57
Kenesaw 52, Doniphan-Trumbull 40
Kimball 57, Morrill 44
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Randolph 53
Lincoln Christian 71, Sutton 31
Lincoln East 65, Elkhorn South 37
Lincoln High 74, Millard North 71
Lincoln Lutheran 51, Milford 44
Lincoln North Star 54, Omaha South 51
Lincoln Southwest 54, Millard West 46
Loomis 59, Bertrand 36
Louisville 57, Ashland-Greenwood 29
Mead 46, Cedar Bluffs 19
Millard South 54, Lincoln Pius X 51
Mitchell 43, Hemingford 31
Mullen 65, Hay Springs 19
Nebraska Christian 34, Heartland Lutheran 20
Niobrara/Verdigre 57, Bloomfield 49
North Central 62, Sandhills/Thedford 41
North Platte St. Patrick's 46, Hershey 36
O'Neill 72, Madison 44
Oakland-Craig 49, Howells/Dodge 45
Omaha Bryan 71, Papillion-LaVista South 62
Omaha Concordia 61, Douglas County West 38
Omaha Creighton Prep 77, Omaha Burke 60
Omaha Nation 70, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 56
Omaha Roncalli 63, Fort Calhoun 29
Omaha Westside 68, Norfolk 50
Osmond 51, Plainview 43
Overton 67, Southern Valley 49
Papillion-LaVista 56, Kearney 50
Pawnee City 39, Johnson County Central 38
Paxton 83, Potter-Dix 15
Perkins County 67, Gothenburg 60, OT
Pierce 59, Hartington-Newcastle 37
Ponca 71, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 25
Riverside 89, Elgin Public/Pope John 31
Schuyler 68, Plattsmouth 45
Seward 55, Grand Island Northwest 34
Sioux City, East, Iowa 85, South Sioux City 38
Southern 43, Deshler 40
Syracuse 73, Raymond Central 37
Twin Loup 53, Brady 30
Twin River 63, Tekamah-Herman 21
Wahoo 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42
Wayne 59, Columbus Lakeview 51
West Holt 92, Burwell 62
York 52, Lexington 38
^Cattle Trail Tournament=
^Seventh Place=
Hitchcock County 63, Maywood-Hayes Center 35
^Fifth Place=
Southwest 65, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 56
^Third Place=
Arapahoe 45, Wauneta-Palisade 44
^Championship=
Dundy County-Stratton 52, Medicine Valley 39
^East/West Tournament=
Minatare 44, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 19
^Gillette Invitational=
Campbell County, Wyo. 86, Scottsbluff 75
^Gillette Invitational=
Torrington, Wyo. 64, Chadron 42
^Goodland Tournament =
^Championship=
Goodland, Kan. 63, McCook 55
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Amherst 45, Alma 39
Ansley-Litchfield 53, Elm Creek 43
Arcadia-Loup City 40, Central Valley 27
Archbishop Bergan 53, Aquinas 35
Auburn 33, Elmwood-Murdock 32
Aurora 61, Central City 32
Axtell 57, Harvard 27
Banner County 58, Pawnee, Colo. 29
Bayard 43, Creek Valley 32
Bellevue West 44, Lincoln Southeast 28
Blair 48, Norris 44
Bloomfield 55, Niobrara/Verdigre 24
Boyd County 47, Clearwater/Orchard 19
Brady 40, Twin Loup 34
Bridgeport 38, Sutherland 23
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, Lawrence-Nelson 38
Centennial 42, Tri County 24
Chadron 51, Torrington, Wyo. 36
Chase County 50, Ogallala 39
College View Academy 52, Elba 10
Conestoga 43, Freeman 21
Cozad 41, Valentine 39
Crofton 61, Guardian Angels 49
Deshler 47, Southern 26
Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Kenesaw 27
Douglas, S.D. 50, Alliance 37
Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Riverside 26
Elkhorn Valley 55, CWC 42
Fairbury 56, Thayer Central 41
Fillmore Central 69, David City 41
Friend 55, Sandy Creek 29
Garden County 22, Crawford 20
Gothenburg 58, Perkins County 17
Hartington-Newcastle 43, Pierce 37
Hastings 48, Columbus 34
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Blue Hill 32
Heartland 62, Hampton 24
Howells/Dodge 56, Oakland-Craig 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Shelby/Rising City 25
Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 50, Ponca 47
Kimball 67, Morrill 61
Lincoln Christian 64, Sutton 18
Lincoln East 64, Elkhorn South 44
Lincoln Lutheran 60, Milford 37
Lincoln Northeast 52, Omaha North 33
Lincoln Southwest 49, Millard West 44
Louisville 63, Ashland-Greenwood 33
Malcolm 66, Cross County 25
McPherson County 35, Arthur County 29
Mead 26, Cedar Bluffs 20
Millard North 45, Lincoln High 39
Millard South 42, Lincoln Pius X 27
Mitchell 78, Hemingford 22
Mullen 54, Hay Springs 35
Nebraska Christian 44, Heartland Lutheran 27
Norfolk 47, Omaha Central 23
North Central 52, Sandhills/Thedford 21
North Platte 59, Bellevue East 32
North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Hershey 30
O'Neill 51, Madison 19
Omaha Benson 42, Grand Island 32
Omaha Gross Catholic 48, Bennington 38
Omaha Nation 71, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 44
Omaha Roncalli 49, Fort Calhoun 22
Omaha South 66, Lincoln North Star 33
Osmond 57, Plainview 48
Overton 48, Southern Valley 46
Papillion-LaVista 54, Kearney 35
Papillion-LaVista South 83, Omaha Bryan 49
Pawnee City 40, Johnson County Central 26
Plattsmouth 65, Schuyler 24
Pleasanton 54, South Loup 53, 4OT
Potter-Dix 44, Paxton 20
Randolph 42, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41
Santee 74, Marty Indian, S.D. 70
Sedgwick County, Colo. 34, South Platte 28
Seward 51, Grand Island Northwest 40
South Sioux City 57, Sioux City, East, Iowa 40
Stuart 44, Cody-Kilgore 35
Superior 58, Wilber-Clatonia 9
Syracuse 55, Raymond Central 50
Twin River 37, Tekamah-Herman 28
Wayne 56, Columbus Lakeview 51
West Holt 41, Burwell 29
York 41, Lexington 21
^Cattle Trail Tournament=
^Seventh Place=
Arapahoe 48, Medicine Valley 32
^Fifth Place=
Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Southwest 14
^Third Place=
Hitchcock County 49, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 31
^Championship=
Dundy County-Stratton 65, Wauneta-Palisade 35
^Goodland Tournament =
^Fifth Place=
Norton, Kan. 50, McCook 42
