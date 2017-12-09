Nebraska Prep Basketball scores 12-9-17 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Prep Basketball scores 12-9-17

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

^BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Amherst 67, Alma 46
       Arcadia-Loup City 66, Central Valley 39
       Archbishop Bergan 63, Aquinas 41
       Aurora 71, Central City 48
       Battle Creek 49, Norfolk Catholic 45
       Bayard 58, Creek Valley 42
       Bellevue West 75, Lincoln Southeast 45
       Bennington 44, Omaha Gross Catholic 42
       Bridgeport 57, Sutherland 50
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Lawrence-Nelson 23
       Centennial 39, Tri County 29
       Columbus 69, Hastings 56
       Cozad 62, Valentine 50
       CWC 60, Elkhorn Valley 38
       Douglas, S.D. 76, Alliance 43
       Elkhorn 69, Boys Town 65
       Elkhorn Mount Michael 45, Beatrice 35
       Elm Creek 43, Ansley-Litchfield 30
       Elmwood-Murdock 41, Auburn 40
       Fairbury 46, Thayer Central 33
       Freeman 58, Conestoga 19
       Friend 48, Sandy Creek 33
       Grand Island 72, Omaha Benson 49
       Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Blue Hill 31
       Heartland 62, Hampton 46
       Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 63, Shelby/Rising City 57
       Kenesaw 52, Doniphan-Trumbull 40
       Kimball 57, Morrill 44
       Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Randolph 53
       Lincoln Christian 71, Sutton 31
       Lincoln East 65, Elkhorn South 37
       Lincoln High 74, Millard North 71
       Lincoln Lutheran 51, Milford 44
       Lincoln North Star 54, Omaha South 51
       Lincoln Southwest 54, Millard West 46
       Loomis 59, Bertrand 36
       Louisville 57, Ashland-Greenwood 29
       Mead 46, Cedar Bluffs 19
       Millard South 54, Lincoln Pius X 51
       Mitchell 43, Hemingford 31
       Mullen 65, Hay Springs 19
       Nebraska Christian 34, Heartland Lutheran 20
       Niobrara/Verdigre 57, Bloomfield 49
       North Central 62, Sandhills/Thedford 41
       North Platte St. Patrick's 46, Hershey 36
       O'Neill 72, Madison 44
       Oakland-Craig 49, Howells/Dodge 45
       Omaha Bryan 71, Papillion-LaVista South 62
       Omaha Concordia 61, Douglas County West 38
       Omaha Creighton Prep 77, Omaha Burke 60
       Omaha Nation 70, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 56
       Omaha Roncalli 63, Fort Calhoun 29
       Omaha Westside 68, Norfolk 50
       Osmond 51, Plainview 43
       Overton 67, Southern Valley 49
       Papillion-LaVista 56, Kearney 50
       Pawnee City 39, Johnson County Central 38
       Paxton 83, Potter-Dix 15
       Perkins County 67, Gothenburg 60, OT
       Pierce 59, Hartington-Newcastle 37
       Ponca 71, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 25
       Riverside 89, Elgin Public/Pope John 31
       Schuyler 68, Plattsmouth 45
       Seward 55, Grand Island Northwest 34
       Sioux City, East, Iowa 85, South Sioux City 38
       Southern 43, Deshler 40
       Syracuse 73, Raymond Central 37
       Twin Loup 53, Brady 30
       Twin River 63, Tekamah-Herman 21
       Wahoo 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42
       Wayne 59, Columbus Lakeview 51
       West Holt 92, Burwell 62
       York 52, Lexington 38
^Cattle Trail Tournament=
^Seventh Place=
       Hitchcock County 63, Maywood-Hayes Center 35
^Fifth Place=
       Southwest 65, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 56
^Third Place=
       Arapahoe 45, Wauneta-Palisade 44
^Championship=
       Dundy County-Stratton 52, Medicine Valley 39
^East/West Tournament=
       Minatare 44, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 19
^Gillette Invitational=
       Campbell County, Wyo. 86, Scottsbluff 75
^Gillette Invitational=
       Torrington, Wyo. 64, Chadron 42
^Goodland Tournament =
^Championship=
       Goodland, Kan. 63, McCook 55
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Amherst 45, Alma 39
       Ansley-Litchfield 53, Elm Creek 43
       Arcadia-Loup City 40, Central Valley 27
       Archbishop Bergan 53, Aquinas 35
       Auburn 33, Elmwood-Murdock 32
       Aurora 61, Central City 32
       Axtell 57, Harvard 27
       Banner County 58, Pawnee, Colo. 29
       Bayard 43, Creek Valley 32
       Bellevue West 44, Lincoln Southeast 28
       Blair 48, Norris 44
       Bloomfield 55, Niobrara/Verdigre 24
       Boyd County 47, Clearwater/Orchard 19
       Brady 40, Twin Loup 34
       Bridgeport 38, Sutherland 23
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, Lawrence-Nelson 38
       Centennial 42, Tri County 24
       Chadron 51, Torrington, Wyo. 36
       Chase County 50, Ogallala 39
       College View Academy 52, Elba 10
       Conestoga 43, Freeman 21
       Cozad 41, Valentine 39
       Crofton 61, Guardian Angels 49
       Deshler 47, Southern 26
       Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Kenesaw 27
       Douglas, S.D. 50, Alliance 37
       Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Riverside 26
       Elkhorn Valley 55, CWC 42
       Fairbury 56, Thayer Central 41
       Fillmore Central 69, David City 41
       Friend 55, Sandy Creek 29
       Garden County 22, Crawford 20
       Gothenburg 58, Perkins County 17
       Hartington-Newcastle 43, Pierce 37
       Hastings 48, Columbus 34
       Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Blue Hill 32
       Heartland 62, Hampton 24
       Howells/Dodge 56, Oakland-Craig 43
       Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Shelby/Rising City 25
       Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 50, Ponca 47
       Kimball 67, Morrill 61
       Lincoln Christian 64, Sutton 18
       Lincoln East 64, Elkhorn South 44
       Lincoln Lutheran 60, Milford 37
       Lincoln Northeast 52, Omaha North 33
       Lincoln Southwest 49, Millard West 44
       Louisville 63, Ashland-Greenwood 33
       Malcolm 66, Cross County 25
       McPherson County 35, Arthur County 29
       Mead 26, Cedar Bluffs 20
       Millard North 45, Lincoln High 39
       Millard South 42, Lincoln Pius X 27
       Mitchell 78, Hemingford 22
       Mullen 54, Hay Springs 35
       Nebraska Christian 44, Heartland Lutheran 27
       Norfolk 47, Omaha Central 23
       North Central 52, Sandhills/Thedford 21
       North Platte 59, Bellevue East 32
       North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Hershey 30
       O'Neill 51, Madison 19
       Omaha Benson 42, Grand Island 32
       Omaha Gross Catholic 48, Bennington 38
       Omaha Nation 71, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 44
       Omaha Roncalli 49, Fort Calhoun 22
       Omaha South 66, Lincoln North Star 33
       Osmond 57, Plainview 48
       Overton 48, Southern Valley 46
       Papillion-LaVista 54, Kearney 35
       Papillion-LaVista South 83, Omaha Bryan 49
       Pawnee City 40, Johnson County Central 26
       Plattsmouth 65, Schuyler 24
       Pleasanton 54, South Loup 53, 4OT
       Potter-Dix 44, Paxton 20
       Randolph 42, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41
       Santee 74, Marty Indian, S.D. 70
       Sedgwick County, Colo. 34, South Platte 28
       Seward 51, Grand Island Northwest 40
       South Sioux City 57, Sioux City, East, Iowa 40
       Stuart 44, Cody-Kilgore 35
       Superior 58, Wilber-Clatonia 9
       Syracuse 55, Raymond Central 50
       Twin River 37, Tekamah-Herman 28
       Wayne 56, Columbus Lakeview 51
       West Holt 41, Burwell 29
       York 41, Lexington 21
^Cattle Trail Tournament=
^Seventh Place=
       Arapahoe 48, Medicine Valley 32
^Fifth Place=
       Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Southwest 14
^Third Place=
       Hitchcock County 49, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 31
^Championship=
       Dundy County-Stratton 65, Wauneta-Palisade 35
^Goodland Tournament =
^Fifth Place=
       Norton, Kan. 50, McCook 42
 

