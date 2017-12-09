Nebraska Prep Basketball scores 12-9-17

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

^BOYS BASKETBALL=

Amherst 67, Alma 46

Arcadia-Loup City 66, Central Valley 39

Archbishop Bergan 63, Aquinas 41

Aurora 71, Central City 48

Battle Creek 49, Norfolk Catholic 45

Bayard 58, Creek Valley 42

Bellevue West 75, Lincoln Southeast 45

Bennington 44, Omaha Gross Catholic 42

Bridgeport 57, Sutherland 50

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Lawrence-Nelson 23

Centennial 39, Tri County 29

Columbus 69, Hastings 56

Cozad 62, Valentine 50

CWC 60, Elkhorn Valley 38

Douglas, S.D. 76, Alliance 43

Elkhorn 69, Boys Town 65

Elkhorn Mount Michael 45, Beatrice 35

Elm Creek 43, Ansley-Litchfield 30

Elmwood-Murdock 41, Auburn 40

Fairbury 46, Thayer Central 33

Freeman 58, Conestoga 19

Friend 48, Sandy Creek 33

Grand Island 72, Omaha Benson 49

Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Blue Hill 31

Heartland 62, Hampton 46

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 63, Shelby/Rising City 57

Kenesaw 52, Doniphan-Trumbull 40

Kimball 57, Morrill 44

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Randolph 53

Lincoln Christian 71, Sutton 31

Lincoln East 65, Elkhorn South 37

Lincoln High 74, Millard North 71

Lincoln Lutheran 51, Milford 44

Lincoln North Star 54, Omaha South 51

Lincoln Southwest 54, Millard West 46

Loomis 59, Bertrand 36

Louisville 57, Ashland-Greenwood 29

Mead 46, Cedar Bluffs 19

Millard South 54, Lincoln Pius X 51

Mitchell 43, Hemingford 31

Mullen 65, Hay Springs 19

Nebraska Christian 34, Heartland Lutheran 20

Niobrara/Verdigre 57, Bloomfield 49

North Central 62, Sandhills/Thedford 41

North Platte St. Patrick's 46, Hershey 36

O'Neill 72, Madison 44

Oakland-Craig 49, Howells/Dodge 45

Omaha Bryan 71, Papillion-LaVista South 62

Omaha Concordia 61, Douglas County West 38

Omaha Creighton Prep 77, Omaha Burke 60

Omaha Nation 70, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 56

Omaha Roncalli 63, Fort Calhoun 29

Omaha Westside 68, Norfolk 50

Osmond 51, Plainview 43

Overton 67, Southern Valley 49

Papillion-LaVista 56, Kearney 50

Pawnee City 39, Johnson County Central 38

Paxton 83, Potter-Dix 15

Perkins County 67, Gothenburg 60, OT

Pierce 59, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Ponca 71, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 25

Riverside 89, Elgin Public/Pope John 31

Schuyler 68, Plattsmouth 45

Seward 55, Grand Island Northwest 34

Sioux City, East, Iowa 85, South Sioux City 38

Southern 43, Deshler 40

Syracuse 73, Raymond Central 37

Twin Loup 53, Brady 30

Twin River 63, Tekamah-Herman 21

Wahoo 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42

Wayne 59, Columbus Lakeview 51

West Holt 92, Burwell 62

York 52, Lexington 38

^Cattle Trail Tournament=

^Seventh Place=

Hitchcock County 63, Maywood-Hayes Center 35

^Fifth Place=

Southwest 65, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 56

^Third Place=

Arapahoe 45, Wauneta-Palisade 44

^Championship=

Dundy County-Stratton 52, Medicine Valley 39

^East/West Tournament=

Minatare 44, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 19

^Gillette Invitational=

Campbell County, Wyo. 86, Scottsbluff 75

^Gillette Invitational=

Torrington, Wyo. 64, Chadron 42

^Goodland Tournament =

^Championship=

Goodland, Kan. 63, McCook 55

^GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Amherst 45, Alma 39

Ansley-Litchfield 53, Elm Creek 43

Arcadia-Loup City 40, Central Valley 27

Archbishop Bergan 53, Aquinas 35

Auburn 33, Elmwood-Murdock 32

Aurora 61, Central City 32

Axtell 57, Harvard 27

Banner County 58, Pawnee, Colo. 29

Bayard 43, Creek Valley 32

Bellevue West 44, Lincoln Southeast 28

Blair 48, Norris 44

Bloomfield 55, Niobrara/Verdigre 24

Boyd County 47, Clearwater/Orchard 19

Brady 40, Twin Loup 34

Bridgeport 38, Sutherland 23

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, Lawrence-Nelson 38

Centennial 42, Tri County 24

Chadron 51, Torrington, Wyo. 36

Chase County 50, Ogallala 39

College View Academy 52, Elba 10

Conestoga 43, Freeman 21

Cozad 41, Valentine 39

Crofton 61, Guardian Angels 49

Deshler 47, Southern 26

Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Kenesaw 27

Douglas, S.D. 50, Alliance 37

Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Riverside 26

Elkhorn Valley 55, CWC 42

Fairbury 56, Thayer Central 41

Fillmore Central 69, David City 41

Friend 55, Sandy Creek 29

Garden County 22, Crawford 20

Gothenburg 58, Perkins County 17

Hartington-Newcastle 43, Pierce 37

Hastings 48, Columbus 34

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Blue Hill 32

Heartland 62, Hampton 24

Howells/Dodge 56, Oakland-Craig 43

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Shelby/Rising City 25

Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 50, Ponca 47

Kimball 67, Morrill 61

Lincoln Christian 64, Sutton 18

Lincoln East 64, Elkhorn South 44

Lincoln Lutheran 60, Milford 37

Lincoln Northeast 52, Omaha North 33

Lincoln Southwest 49, Millard West 44

Louisville 63, Ashland-Greenwood 33

Malcolm 66, Cross County 25

McPherson County 35, Arthur County 29

Mead 26, Cedar Bluffs 20

Millard North 45, Lincoln High 39

Millard South 42, Lincoln Pius X 27

Mitchell 78, Hemingford 22

Mullen 54, Hay Springs 35

Nebraska Christian 44, Heartland Lutheran 27

Norfolk 47, Omaha Central 23

North Central 52, Sandhills/Thedford 21

North Platte 59, Bellevue East 32

North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Hershey 30

O'Neill 51, Madison 19

Omaha Benson 42, Grand Island 32

Omaha Gross Catholic 48, Bennington 38

Omaha Nation 71, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 44

Omaha Roncalli 49, Fort Calhoun 22

Omaha South 66, Lincoln North Star 33

Osmond 57, Plainview 48

Overton 48, Southern Valley 46

Papillion-LaVista 54, Kearney 35

Papillion-LaVista South 83, Omaha Bryan 49

Pawnee City 40, Johnson County Central 26

Plattsmouth 65, Schuyler 24

Pleasanton 54, South Loup 53, 4OT

Potter-Dix 44, Paxton 20

Randolph 42, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41

Santee 74, Marty Indian, S.D. 70

Sedgwick County, Colo. 34, South Platte 28

Seward 51, Grand Island Northwest 40

South Sioux City 57, Sioux City, East, Iowa 40

Stuart 44, Cody-Kilgore 35

Superior 58, Wilber-Clatonia 9

Syracuse 55, Raymond Central 50

Twin River 37, Tekamah-Herman 28

Wayne 56, Columbus Lakeview 51

West Holt 41, Burwell 29

York 41, Lexington 21

^Cattle Trail Tournament=

^Seventh Place=

Arapahoe 48, Medicine Valley 32

^Fifth Place=

Maywood-Hayes Center 49, Southwest 14

^Third Place=

Hitchcock County 49, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 31

^Championship=

Dundy County-Stratton 65, Wauneta-Palisade 35

^Goodland Tournament =

^Fifth Place=

Norton, Kan. 50, McCook 42

