North Lincoln house fire causes damage to garage

A house fire in North Lincoln near the intersection of North 1st and Adams streets caused significant damage to a garage, forcing firefighters to remove the door completely.

The fire was originally thought to have started when a stove was left unattended, but officials say that the fire originated in the garage itself.

Still no word on what caused the fire or how much damage was done.

No one was injured and the people living at the home will be displaced while the garage is repaired.