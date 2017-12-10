UNL students creating security app for Lincoln schools

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) University of Nebraska-Lincoln students are working on an app to help Lincoln Public Schools teachers and administrators communicate better in emergencies. The app will be able to help inform teachers about which type of emergency procedures have begun.

The district has four categories of emergency responses: lockout, lock down, evacuate and shelter. The app would display a specific icon associated with one of the categories depending on the type of emergency. The final design may include a brief description about what has prompted the emergency event.

District Security Director Joe Wright says the app would complement communications over intercom, radio or in person.

The district's board on Nov. 28 agreed to pay up to $50,000 for the student's work.