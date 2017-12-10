Apartment fire sends two to the hospital - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

$130,000 in damage

Apartment fire sends two to the hospital

Two people were sent to the hospital after a fire at RainTree Apartments, near 32nd and P streets.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the scene around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The damage to the complex is estimated at $130,000 and one apartment is unlivable.

LFR says the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.

They have no update on the condition of the two people taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported

The investigation is ongoing.

