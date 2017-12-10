High School Girls Spread Holiday Cheer at Tabitha

High school girls from Lincoln GOLD spent the afternoon making ornaments and decorating cookies with residents at Tabitha. While it spread holiday cheer, it also taught the girls the importance of giving back.

With a little bit of glitter and a lot of sugar cookies, girls from Lincoln GOLD got residents at Tabitha into the Christmas spirit. "We are making Christmas cookies and we're making Christmas ornaments with the residents. This is just one of the things that's great to do in the community, it's a good outreach, we get to meet new people, we get to spend time with each other and it's a lot of fun for the residents too," said Lincoln GOLD member Anna Sump.

Lincoln GOLD is a non-profit organization for girls in their junior or senior years of high school. Girls from Lincoln and neighboring communities are a part of the non-profit. It helps them develop leadership skills through a variety of events like seminars and fundraisers, but most importantly volunteering in the community.

Lincoln GOLD president Robin Natz was thrilled to see the girls connecting and having fun with the elderly, "Just seeing the girls smile and connect with the elderly it just really warms my heart to see them all having fun with them."

While the girls spent time laughing and crafting with residents, they also formed bonds and got to learn about the residents, which for Sump was her favorite part of the day, "I think it's so cool. I love hearing people's stories. I love seeing the similarities and differences in our lives so it's just really cool to be in a new place and meet new people."

It was clear that residents were delighted to have the girls there. Lincoln GOLD volunteers in the community throughout the year and hosts an annual gala in March where they award scholarships to graduating girls.