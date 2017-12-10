Magic Moment Two: Graham Family - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Magic Moment Two: Graham Family

Posted: Updated:

The Graham Family has been through a lot.

Their two youngest children were born premature and have pretty severe health problems.

Union Bank and Channel 8 KLKN-TV teamed up to surprise dad-- Nicholas, mom--Jordan and their five kids with presents for Christmas.

They received gas money, basketball gear, so the older kids could participate at school, and toys for the younger children.

The family says it made their Christmas.

