Arctic Archery Day Camp scheduled in Lincoln for kids

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled an archery camp for children during the holiday break.

The Arctic Archery Day Camp will be held Dec. 28-29 at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln. It will feature archery, air rifle, spear throwing, games, art projects, crafts and winter wildlife education.

Children in grades 2 through 6 are welcome to attend one or both days. Single-day registration is $40; the cost for both days is $75. Register by calling 402-471-6141 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or 12-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Learn more about the Outdoor Education Center at OutdoorEdCenter.org.