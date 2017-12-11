BREAKING: Pipe Bomb Explosion in New York City - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

BREAKING: Pipe Bomb Explosion in New York City

BREAKING: Pipe Bomb Explosion in New York City

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Police in New York City are at the scene of what they believe is a pipe bomb explosion at a bus terminal at Port Authority.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene, which they say is under control, with a possible suspect in custody.

Other agencies are monitoring the situation. For the latest updates, click here.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING: Pipe Bomb Explosion in New York City

    BREAKING: Pipe Bomb Explosion in New York City

    BREAKING: Pipe Bomb Explosion in New York City

    Police in New York City are at the scene of what they believe is a pipe bomb explosion at a bus terminal at Port Authority.

    More >>

    Police in New York City are at the scene of what they believe is a pipe bomb explosion at a bus terminal at Port Authority.

    More >>

  • A new Lincoln dog park is nearly up and running

    A new Lincoln dog park is nearly up and running

    A new Lincoln dog park is almost up and running. 

    More >>

    A new Lincoln dog park is almost up and running. 

    More >>

  • Authorities identify victims in fatal Omaha interstate crash

    Authorities identify victims in fatal Omaha interstate crash

    Authorities identify victims in fatal Omaha interstate crash

    Authorities have identified the three Omaha men who died in a head-on crash on Interstate 480.

    More >>

    Authorities have identified the three Omaha men who died in a head-on crash on Interstate 480.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.