Western Nebraska zoo set to display orphaned bear cubs

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP)

        A western Nebraska zoo is getting ready to display two orphaned bear cubs from Wyoming.

        The cubs arrived at the Riverside Discovery Center a few months ago, and staff members have been working to reinforce an existing closure for them.

        The public can view the bears when the zoo opens for its regular hours on Saturday. The zoo is also hosting special bear talks throughout the day.

        The cubs were orphaned in the spring when a Wyoming black bear hunter illegally killed their mother. Wildlife officials had hoped the cubs would survive in the wild without their mother, but it became clear after several months they would not. Officials then captured the cubs to find them a new home.

