Lincoln officials push bike-share program

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        Lincoln officials are paving the way for a new bike-sharing program similar to one already in place in Omaha.

        The City Council is expected to decide on a $775,000 equipment contract and a $659,500 operation contract with BCycle on Monday. The company also operates Omaha's bike-share program.

        A Lincoln-Lancaster County official says the company will likely begin setting up equipment in late February. The program aims to launch 100 bikes and 18 stations downtown in April.     

        The bikes will have three speeds and adjustable seats to accommodate riders of different heights.

        Federal grants and sponsorship donations are covering the costs of the bikes and about one-third of operation costs. Officials are still working to determine the costs of rides and memberships.

