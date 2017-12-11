Magic Moment 4: Lincoln Family Surprise - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Magic Moment 4: Lincoln Family Surprise

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

We have another magic moment for you.

A Lincoln family got quite a surprise.

Here's this season's Union Bank magic moment number four.

Jeremy Redmond and his 2 children have been thru a lot..

Their mom, Lisa, died from bran cancer in may..

Caitlin Mason of mourning hope grief center nominated them to receive this magic moment.

They received memberships to the Lincoln zoo, museum, and the YMCA. Also, camping gear, movie passes, a chromebook, laptop and gas gift cards.

"It's been a rough year so I think the extra magic definitely welcome you've seen them. You are, they are excited."

This will be the first Christmas without Lisa. 

Channel 8 is proud to partner with union bank to provide these magic moments.

