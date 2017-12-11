Excellence In Education: Second Annual K-12 Science Education

Educators were at University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Innovation Campus, Monday.

They want to develop new ways to teach science.

The summit is a one-day state-wide event.

The goal is to find new ways to teach students of all grade fun ways to learn about science.

"We are really excited about our new standards and the way it is going to transform how students are learning about science, and we just really hope we are figuring about better ways to engage all of our students," said Sara Cooper, a science education specialist.

This was the second year of the event, they hope to update Nebraska's science standards and create fun opportunities for students along the way.