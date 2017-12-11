Fatal crash near Valparaiso

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

On December 11, 2017 at 4:24 PM Saunders County 911 Dispatch received a call reporting a one vehicle rollover accident approximately three miles North of Valparaiso on Highway 79. Valparaiso and Ceresco Fire and Rescue units responded along with Saunders County Deputies.

Investigation at the scene indicated a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading Northbound on Highway 79 driven by Nancy A Karel, age 66 from rural Valparaiso. The Trailblazer left the roadway on the East side of the road and entered a grassy ditch as it was heading North. The Trailblazer then came back onto the roadway where it went out of control causing it to enter a ditch/embankment on the West side of Highway 79.

The Trailblazer then rolled unknown number of times down the embankment ejecting the driver Nancy Karel. A passerby drove up on the accident and called Saunders County 911.

Nancy Karel was transported by Valparaiso Rescue to Valparaiso and was then flown by Star Care Helicopter to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln where she died from her injuries.