LFR Battles Morning House Fire

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a house fire this morning in Northeast Lincoln.

Crews were called to a home near 63rd and Fairfax after the residents reported seeing smoke and flames inside. They were able to make it out safely.

LFR was able to locate the fire and put it out within 15 minutes of their arrival.

No injuries have been reported. Fire investigators say the cause of the fire was an electrical issue that started in the attic and spread to the basement.

LFR says there's around 90,000 in damages to the home.