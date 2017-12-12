Lobo's City Mex robbed at gunpoint; suspects at large

Fatal rollover crash near Valparaiso being investigated.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says deputies seized nearly 100 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop of a California car over the weekend.More >>
According to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, the remains of two people were found following a bus fire southeast of Oakland, Iowa, about 26 miles east of Council Bluffs.More >>
Every year, Ray Craig dresses up as Santa Claus and delivers Christmas gifts to kids whose families can't afford it, as part of his Santa's Helpers program.More >>
The largest solar farm in Nebraska has started operations.More >>
Polls have closed in the Alabama special election to fill U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ seat in the U.S. Senate.More >>
A 36-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography that included images of babies being abused.More >>
Mostly sunny & less windy today...More >>
