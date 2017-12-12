Lobo's City Mex robbed at gunpoint; suspects at large

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Police are looking for two men they say robbed Lobo's City Mex late Monday night.

An employee of the convenience store near 27th and R reported two men entered the store and demanded money.

Police say one of the men had a gun, the other jumped the counter.

The two suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are asking for any information about this case, call 402-417-3374