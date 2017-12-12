Nebraska traffic stop yields 99 pounds of marijuana in car

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says deputies seized nearly 100 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop of a California car over the weekend.

A deputy says he stopped a car with California plates for driving on the shoulder of a U.S. 77 exit.

The deputy says the car's driver was being put into his cruiser when a passenger slid into the driver's seat and sped off. The car was later stopped and searched, turning up 99 pounds of marijuana.

The driver and passenger, both of San Jose, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver the marijuana.