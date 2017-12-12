Firefighter donates $1,000 to two families - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Firefighter donates $1,000 to two families

Posted:

A local firefighter's union went the extra mile to spread the holiday cheer.

Lincoln Fire Fighters Association President Ron Trouba said they wrapped up this year's Operation Warm--in which they donated 1,000 winter coats to students at Huntington and Everett elementary schools--when one of his union members was moved enough to want to anonymously donate $1,000 to help some families.

"When we finished things up at Everett this year, one of our firefighters who participated said 'look, I want to go a step further.  I want to make a difference here, beyond just giving these kids a coat,'" Trouba said.

He said the union worked with Everett school officials to pick two families that would benefit most.

The union brought the families to Fire Station 8 Tuesday morning, where they presented each of them with $500.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.