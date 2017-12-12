Firefighter donates $1,000 to two families

A local firefighter's union went the extra mile to spread the holiday cheer.

Lincoln Fire Fighters Association President Ron Trouba said they wrapped up this year's Operation Warm--in which they donated 1,000 winter coats to students at Huntington and Everett elementary schools--when one of his union members was moved enough to want to anonymously donate $1,000 to help some families.

"When we finished things up at Everett this year, one of our firefighters who participated said 'look, I want to go a step further. I want to make a difference here, beyond just giving these kids a coat,'" Trouba said.

He said the union worked with Everett school officials to pick two families that would benefit most.

The union brought the families to Fire Station 8 Tuesday morning, where they presented each of them with $500.