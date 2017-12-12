BREAKING: AP declares Doug Jones winner of Senate race

UPDATE:

The Associated Press has declared Democrat Doug Jones the winner of the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, defeating Republican Roy Moore.

ABC News - Updates: Alabama U.S. Senate special election

9:35 p.m. ET - Over half of expected return reporting

With 60 percent of all precincts reporting, Moore holds a 51.6-47.0 percent advantage over Jones.

The precincts reporting represent 51.8 percent of the expected return.

9:25 p.m. ET - Counties where all precincts are reporting

As of 9:25 p.m., eight Alabama counties have fully reported their results. Those counties are: Bullock, Fayette, Greene, Houston, Limestone, Perry, Randolph and Russell.

The candidates split the counties with Moore winning Fayette, Houston, Limestone and Randolph, and Jones winning Bullock, Greene, Perry and Russell.

9:00 p.m. ET - An hour after polls have closed

An hour after the polls have closed in Alabama, and with about 10.2 percent of precincts reporting, Moore leads Jones 54.5-44.1 percent.

Polls have closed in the Alabama special election to fill U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ seat in the U.S. Senate. The Senate race has been thrust into the national spotlight after allegations of sexual misconduct against the Republican nominee, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.

The state has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1992, but Moore is locked in a tight race with his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney.

Moore faces allegations from eight women who have accused him of sexual misconduct toward them when he was in his 30s and, in some cases, the women were in their teens. He has denied the allegations.

Before the allegations surfaced last month, Moore already had a long-standing reputation as a fierce defender of Christianity in the public sphere and was twice removed from his position as the state's chief justice for violating judicial orders.

