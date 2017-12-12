Santa's Helpers program needs more donors

Every year, Ray Craig dresses up as Santa Claus and delivers Christmas gifts to kids whose families can't afford it, as part of his Santa's Helpers program.



"We never had to go without a Christmas," Craig said. "But at the same time, I knew kids who did. And I wanted to do what I could to help make it so other kids didn't have to do that."



His family said it's a lot of work, but they're happy to do it.



"Helping all the kids, seeing their expressions when they just see Santa and Mrs. Claus and an elf open the door. It just brightens my whole year," said his stepson Zach Bice.



"We're all part of the same community in this," said stepdaughter Olivia Bice. "If you already have a good lifestyle, then why not help others when you can?"



As word has gotten out, the Santa's Helpers program has grown. In its first year, they delivered Christmas gifts to four kids. This year, they have more than 170 requests.

Craig said they need help to accommodate that.



"With all the requests that we get, the vast majority we can't help," Craig said.



He said they've been able to deliver gifts to 80 kids this year, but they have many more requests to fulfill.



"Probably about half of the requests, we've had to turn away," Craig said. "This has been, by far, our biggest year."



He said they're most in need of toys, winter coats and money donations.

All to help as many as they can to have a Merry Christmas

If you would like to participate, you can drop off toys at Supreme Spa & Pool. You can also give cash donations here: https://www.gofundme.com/gt-santas-helpers-of-lincoln