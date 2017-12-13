U.S. Women Head Back to Lincoln for Volleyball Nations League

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

The U.S. Women's National Volleyball Team will return to Lincoln, Nebraska, in 2018 as it hosts a four–team round–robin pod May 15–17 in the opening week of the new FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

Team USA, ranked No. 2 in the world by the FIVB, will host No. 7 Italy, No. 12 Turkey and No. 22 Poland at the 7,900–seat Bob Devaney Sports Center in the first scheduled international matches of the 2018 season.

Tuesday, May 1 5

Turkey vs. Italy, 5 p.m. CT

USA vs. Poland, 7 p.m. CT

Wednesday, May 1 6

Poland vs. Italy, 5 p.m. CT

USA vs. Turkey, 7 p.m. CT

Thursday, May 1 7

Turkey vs. Poland, 5 p.m. CT

USA vs. Italy, 7 p.m. CT

Match tickets for University of Nebraska volleyball season ticket holders will go on sale Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets that remain will go on sale to the public Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. CT through www.huskers.com/usavolleyball or 800–8–BIGRED.

All session ticket prices are $36, $66 and $96. Single session tickets, which will go on sale at a later date this winter, will be $15, $25 and $35.