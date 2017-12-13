Man sentenced to 50-60 years for northeast Nebraska homicide - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man sentenced to 50-60 years for northeast Nebraska homicide Lincoln News

Man sentenced to 50-60 years for northeast Nebraska homicide

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP)

        One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County has been sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison.

        19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez was sentenced Tuesday for attempted murder and being an accessory in the Nov. 1, 2016, fatal shooting of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson.

        Galvan-Hernandez pleaded no contest in October to the charges in a deal with prosecutors. Authorities say Galvan-Hernandez and 26-year-old Andres Surber, both of Wakefield, killed Kubik. Kubik's dismembered body was found in a culvert in rural Cedar County four days after he was reported missing. Other parts of his body were found in a car trunk.

        In April, a judge ruled that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.