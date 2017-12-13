Lincoln man pleads not guilty as accessory in homicide case

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb.

A 23-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory in the shooting death last year of another man.

The Michael Stuart entered the written plea in Lancaster County District Court, where he had been set to be arraigned Wednesday. Stuart faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say Stuart concealed and destroyed evidence from the house where 41-year-old Jamie Watson was killed on Dec. 14, 2016.

Stuart is one of 10 people charged in connection with the death. The man believed to have pulled the trigger, 33-year-old Jamez Henderson, was earlier sentenced to 54 to 65 years in prison for manslaughter and drug charges.

Stuart is already in prison serving a two-year sentence on unrelated charges.