Omaha police make arrest in death of man found dead in lot - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha police make arrest in death of man found dead in lot Lincoln News

Omaha police make arrest in death of man found dead in lot

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Omaha police have announced an arrest in the death of a man whose body was found last month in a vehicle in a police station parking lot.

        Police said Wednesday that an 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Formal charges did not appear Wednesday in online court records.

        Police found the body of 29-year-old Julio Cesar-Ortega on Nov. 9 after an officer noticed a vehicle in the lot at the northeast Omaha station around 1 a.m., then saw the body inside.     

       Homicide investigators suspect Cesar-Ortega was injured elsewhere and drove himself to the station, where he died.

        Police have not released details about the crime, but Cesar-Ortega's family members say he had been shot.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.